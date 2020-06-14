Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who made his debut with small screen committed suicide in Mumbai.

As per reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh’s suicide shocked the Bollywood fraternity. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have expressed shock over the death of the young actor. The reason that drove the actor to take the extreme step is not known.

The Bollywood actor made his screen debut with Star Plus’s popular TV series Kis Desh Main Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. He also played a key role in Pavitra Rishta.

His big-screen debut came in Kai Po Che in 2013. He had won hearts in the cricketer MS Dhoni biopic in which he played the titular role.

He had worked in over 11 movies including PK, Raabta, Chicchore which were huge hits.

Sushant’s last project was ‘Dil Bechara’, a coming-of-age romantic drama film based on John Green’s 2012 novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

Only few days ago, Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide. Disha had jumped to death from her apartment window after a party.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sushant was reportedly going through depression over the last few days, according to his friends. (Courtesy Deccan Chronicle)