The Villas Wadduwa invites everyone to “Rediscover Travel” with 99% off the second night

With restrictions gradually easing, local businesses reopening and hotels getting ready to welcome travellers from near and far once again, ONYX Hospitality Group is inviting everyone to “rediscover travel” after months of staying home.

Times have changed; but the good news is that soon we will be able to take out the long unused suitcase or overnight bag and remaster the art of packing our bags once again. And since we are already all packed and ready to go, why not stay a little longer with 99% off your second night at The Villas Wadduwa. This offer is valid for a limited time and valid for stays until 20 December 2020.

Travellers can also book and stay confidently with the assurance of free cancellation and full refunds if their cancellations are made no later than three days before their intended dates of arrival.

We fully understand everyone’s concerns about cleanliness and safety. Every ONYX Hospitality Group property has implemented enhanced operational hygiene and safety standards as part of its brand-new “ONYX Clean” initiative developed in partnership with Ecolab.

You will see and feel the difference in every aspect of your stay, from arrival to departure. On arrival following temperature checks and a health and travel declaration, guests will proceed to their rooms which have been safety sealed since being thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and inspected. All guest areas have been reconfigured to provide safe distancing, and every property has appointed an “ONYX Clean” ambassador to ensure that all heightened procedures are being carried out. Learn more about the full details of ONYX Clean at https://www.onyx-hospitality.com/onyxclean/

The 99% off your second night “rediscover travel” invitation by ONYX Hospitality Group is open for bookings from 11 June 2020. Plan and book directly at https://www.mosaic-collection.com/villas-wadduwa/. While you are logged on with us, take some time to explore our large collection of property videos and virtual tours, and get inspired as you plan your long overdue escape https://www.onyx-hospitality.com/flash-sale/.