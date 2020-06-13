State universities to reopen on 22 June for final year exams

All state universities will reopen on 22 June for final year exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said today.

It was announced earlier that Medical Faculties of all state universities for final year students will reopen on Monday 15 June 2020.

The UGC said today that state universities will reopen on 22 June for all other students sitting the final year exams.

Universities were closed as a precautionary measure due to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)