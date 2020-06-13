Sri Lankans stranded in Maldives return

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in the Maldives returned to the country today.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the Maldives in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Sri Lanka, the Presidential Secretariat and Sri Lankan Airlines repatriated 290 Sri Lankans from Maldives this morning (13th June 2020).

The Sri Lankans were brought to the country via a SriLankan Airlines’ special evacuation flight to Colombo.

The repatriation is the second evacuation of Sri Lankans in the Maldives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)