SJB calls on activists and trade unions to take to the streets

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today called on activists and trade unions to take to the streets and protest over the recent Police brutality in Colombo and murder of a trade union leader.

SJB member and former Minister Harin Fernando, speaking at a media briefing questioned the silence of women’s rights groups, activists and trade unions following the recent incidents.

Fernando said that he feared a blood bath in the country if these incidents continue.

The former Minister said that activists and trade unions must take to the streets and protest against these incidents.

He said that three-wheel drivers must protest against the killing of Sunil Jayawardena, the president of the National Three Wheeler Association.

Fernando said that women’s rights groups and civil society must protest against Police brutality on women and others at the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) demonstration in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)