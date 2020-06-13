Seylan Bank partners a series of webinars to uplift and strengthen SME sector

The SME sector was badly affected due to the prevailing situation within the country, with their day to day business operations on hold for over two months, the small and medium scale entrepreneurs are now looking towards a better tomorrow as the country slowly but steadily progresses to normalcy.

Seylan Bank, as the Bank with a Heart, driven with a strong desire towards progressive knowledge sharing and transformation, hosted a series of exclusive webinars with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and industry experts in the country. The webinars were designed to uplift and encourage the SME sector, and to look at ways of expanding and broadening their business structures to maximize profits post-pandemic.

The series of webinars successfully focused on key areas such as Digital Transformation Procedures for SME’s, How to create and uplift a Brand successfully, How to Upgrade a Home-Based Business Operation, Methods of Short-Term and Long-Term Cost Control, New ways of Marketing Products and Services, and much more. The exclusive forums were completed in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce & 361 Degrees, featuring Rohan Jayaweera – Former Country Manager, Google Sri-Lanka; Selyna Peiris – Director Selyn Handlooms & Exports; Chandra Vithanage – Senior Assistant Secretary-General, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce; Professor Nirmal De Silva – Co-founder & CEO – Paramount Realty and Board Director of Regional Development Bank; Yasas Hewage – Director & Co-founder Snipexx Academy of Business and Lasintha Ferdinando – Principal Consultant – JKSE Consultants (Pvt) Ltd.

Apart from the knowledge sharing forums, Seylan Bank has also taken steps to support the SME sector by providing a 6-month debt moratorium in accordance with the Central Bank circular. The bank is also geared to grant customers who seek working capital loans at low-interest rates for business expansion & growth in a bid to aid Small and Medium scale business owners affected by the present economic situation.

Seylan Bank remains fully committed to providing a service that goes beyond banking. We strive to ensure all our customers’ financial well-being while working towards upholding the safety of this nation by supporting the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. All 172 branches, 215 ATM Units, and 24/7 Customer Support Center are in operation to provide uninterrupted services to all customers while adhering to all safety measures put in place by the authorities.