Sajith Premadasa prepared to work with President Rajapaksa

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa is prepared to work with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa if the former wins the Parliamentary election and is elected Prime Minister.

SJB member and former Minister Harin Fernando said that Premadasa and Rajapaksa will be able to work together and ensure a disciplined society.

Fernando said that he suspects certain elements in the current Government are not allowing the President to take his policies forward.

He demanded the President to put his foot down and implement the policies that he was elected to do.

The former Minister said that the President must start putting his words to action.

Fernando said that the SJB will declare the focus of its election campaign next week.

He also played down the withdrawal of some SJB candidates from the polls. (Colombo Gazette)