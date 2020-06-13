Police try to trace source of gun used for alleged suicide

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Police are attempting to trace the source of the gun used for the alleged suicide at Independence Square in Colombo yesterday.

Police sources told the Colombo Gazette that investigators are looking for the source who sold the pistol to the suicide victim.

Concerns have been raised that a pistol was purchased for around Rs.151,000 by the victim to commit suicide.

A note found near the body that was discovered near Independence Square today revealed the motives for the alleged suicide.

Police sources told the Colombo Gazette that in the note the victim gave alleged reasons for taking his life.

The note also claimed that the pistol used for the alleged suicide was purchased and that it was tested once by the victim before being used for the alleged suicide.

Rajeewa Prakash Jayaweera was found dead near Independence Square yesterday with gun shot wounds.

A pistol and a note were found near him.

Jayaweera had written articles for some websites and was a former airline executive and was living Milagiriya. (Colombo Gazette)