Murdered ruggerite Wasim remembered on his birthday

Murdered ruggerite Wasim Thajudeen was remembered on his birthday today.

Investigations into Thajudeen’s murder continue to remain stalled, eight years after his death.

Thajudeen was killed while travelling in his car on 17 May 2012.

While initially it was reported that he died in a car accident, startling revelations surfaced later indicating he was murdered.

Wasim Thajudeen’s sister Ayesha Thajudeen, in a Facebook post today remembered her brother on his birthday.

“With loving memories and heart ache that can never leave until we unite in Janna. . In sha Allah. We miss you Wasim,” she said in the post on her Facebook.

She also posted a message which said “Treasured Memories on your Birthday, Brother. i thought of you today. But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday. And will tomorrow too. I think of you in silence. And make no outward show. For what it meant to lose you. Only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy. I do it every day. It’s just the heartache of losing you. That will never go away.”

The former Government assured justice for Thajudeen but failed to fulfil its promise. (Colombo Gazette)