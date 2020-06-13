Mano says Mangala to play role in Sri Lankan civil society

Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader Mano Ganesan says former Minister Mangala Samaraweera is expected to play a specific role in Sri Lankan civil society.

Ganesan tweeted saying Samaraweera’s exit from politics hurts.

However, he said that Samaraweera is neither retiring nor joining any party but will be playing a specific role in Sri Lankan civil society.

“I believe his role will reinforce the Sri Lankan identity and recognize Sri Lankan diversity as our foremost strength,” Ganesan said.

In a surprise announcement this week former Minister Mangala Samaraweera announced that he has decided not to contest the 2020 Parliamentary election.

Samaraweera said that he plans to enter a new leaf in his political journey which will not include being a member of Parliament.

He requested the public in Matara to refrain from casting their preferential votes for him at the upcoming 2020 parliamentary election although his name appears in the electoral list as a candidate from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)