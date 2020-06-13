Harpic Mission Wellbeing Supports Fight against Covid-19 in the Gampaha District

Harpic, one of the most loved home care brands in the country, has been actively supporting the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic, especially in the Gampaha District. The brand redirected resources and funds, allocated for various CSR projects under Harpic Mission Wellbeing for uplifting the country’s hygiene standards, towards fighting the current COVID – 19 pandemic.

Under this initiative, Harpic helped to renovate and modernize the Base Hospital Minuwangoda which is one of the main facilities currently being used to treat Covid-19 patients in the Gampaha District. The brand renovated three wards in the hospital which are now be utilized for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. While funded by Harpic Mission Wellbeing, the initiative received the total support of the Sri Lanka Navy who provided manpower for the completion of the project.

Prior to the pandemic the aforementioned wards were in dire straits and in need of complete renovation in order to care for Covid-19 patients. With the coordination and support of the Ministry of Health, the three wards were entirely revamped and colour washed for this purpose. Additionally, Harpic took measures to modernize and renovate the OPD and eighteen toilet units within the hospital premises under this project. It’s noteworthy to mention that these hospital renovations took place after a period of about 40 years.

“We wholeheartedly appreciate the help extended by Harpic at a time when we needed it the most. The trouble the brand took to meet the requirements of the hospital exceeded all expectations and is extremely praiseworthy. As a result of their support, we were able to handle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in Gampaha District very successfully,” said Dr. Thilina Wanigasekera, Director – Organizational Development, Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine.

“With the emergence and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic it was necessary to put in place urgent measures to help fight the virus. Therefore, we took prompt steps to help the Base Hospital Minuwangoda which was treating Covid-19 patients in the Gampaha District, which was a high-risk zone. We are extremely happy to have been able to assist Dr. Chandragupta and the medical staff in their efforts to combat the virus through this initiative,” said Chathurika Fonseka, Product Group Manager – Hygiene-Homecare Category, Reckitt Benckiser Lanka Ltd.

In addition to the project at the Minuwangoda Hospital, Harpic, through their ‘Harpic Mission Wellbeing’ initiative, and together with the support of the Ministry of Health installed mobile toilets in several other testing centres and hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Harpic is the foremost hygiene brand of Reckitt Benckiser Lanka. Reckitt Benckiser Lanka, which is the manufacturer of trusted consumer brands such as Dettol, Strepsils, Veet, Air Wick, Durex and Lysol, has extended much strength and support to Sri Lanka’s fight against Covid-19 over the past few months.