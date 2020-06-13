Eight arrested following raid on Ratmalana brothel

Eight suspects have been arrested following a raid on a brothel in Ratmalana, the Police said today.

The Police said that the brothel had been operating under the guise of an Ayurveda Spa.

According to the Police, the brothel had been operating in Katukurunduwatta, Ratmalana.

Following information received by the Police a raid was carried out and eight suspects were arrested.

Among the eight suspects arrested are four women, the Police said.

The suspects are aged between 27 and 50 and are residents of Ratmalana, Amabalantotta, Matara, Karandeniya, Kamburupitiya, Tissamaharama, Katuwata and Girandurukotte. (Colombo Gazette)