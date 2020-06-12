Wigneswaran’s Tamil People’s Council writes to President

The Tamil People’s Council led by former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran has written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeking the release of Tamil political prisoners arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

In the letter, the Tamil People’s Council said that releasing the Tamil political prisoners and ensuring a permanent political solution for the Tamils after the Parliamentary election will place the trust of the Tamils on the President.

The Tamil People’s Council said appealed to the President to free the Tamil political prisoners so they can return to their families.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also urged to use his Presidential powers to pardon any Tamil political prisoner who requires a Presidential pardon to be freed. (Colombo Gazette)