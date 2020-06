A water cut has been announced in several areas in Colombo on Sunday owing to a pipeline upgrade under the Metro Colombo Urban Development Project.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that the water cut will be enforced from 9.00 am on Sunday 14 June for 15 hours.

The water supply will be disrupted in Colombo 02, 03, 07, 08 and 10.

Meanwhile, there will be low pressure in the water supply in Colombo 01 on that day. (Colombo Gazette)