Sri Lankans stranded in Philippines return

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in the Philippines returned to the island, the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Sri Lanka Airlines Flight No UL -1423 from the Philippines arrived in Sri Lanka last night (Thursday) with 111 Sri Lankans.

Those who returned were sent to quarantine centers, NOCPCO said.

As at 27 May, 42,522 persons from 123 countries had sought to return to Sri Lanka. Of these, migrant workers amounted to 34,881 of which 20,893 are living in the Middle East, while 4,961 were short term visa holders, and 2,016 were students. (Colombo Gazette)