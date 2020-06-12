Popular vlogger regrets decision to promote Sajith

Popular vlogger Ashen Senarathna has expressed regret over his decision to promote Sajith Premadasa at the last Presidential election as a result of which he lost everything he had.

In a Facebook Post, Senarathna said that he did not make a cent by openly backing Premadasa and eventually had to close to popular YouTube channel.

During the Presidential election campaign Senarathna confronted musician Iraj Weeraratne who supported Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s bid to be elected President.

Senarathna said that his Facebook page had been hacked and attempts were made to damage the popularity of his YouTube channel.

The young vlogger had made an open challenge saying he will delete his popular channel if Premadasa loses the Presidential election.

After Premadasa lost Ashen Senarathna’s channel went off YouTube and he himself was not heard of.

He claims that he has only Rs. 50,000 in his bank account and lost everything he had after working so hard to build his own brand.

In his Facebook post Senarathna says he is now in the UK to complete his studies and start a new journey in his life. (Colombo Gazette)