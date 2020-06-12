Note found near body reveals motives for alleged suicide

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A note found near the body that was discovered near Independence Square today revealed the motives for the alleged suicide.

Police sources told the Colombo Gazette that the note claimed the victim was fed up with life.

The note also claimed that the pistol used for the alleged suicide was purchased for Rs. 150,000, Police sources claimed.

The victim had requested the Police to present the note to his family members.

The Police said that since investigations are still underway nothing is being ruled out though initial indications are he committed suicide.

Rajeewa Prakash Jayaweera was found dead near Independence Square today with gun shot wounds.

A pistol and a note were found near him.

Jayaweera had written articles for some websites and was a former airline executive and was living Milagiriya

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)