Indian cricket tour of Sri Lanka cancelled

The India National Team Tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place during the month of June, 2020 will not go ahead, as scheduled, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around Covid – 19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 03 ODIs and 03 T20i matches will not be feasible.

“Although, BCCI remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of Cricket,” stated BCCI in a communication sent to SLC.