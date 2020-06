Buddhist Temples have been allowed to conduct Peraheras (pageants) without any spectators, the Government said today.

The Government said that Buddhist Temples and Devalas can conduct Peraheras while ensuring health guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are followed.

A discussion on the annual Perahera of the Kandy Temple of the Tooth was held today with the participation of the Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidential Secretariat. (Colombo Gazette)