Anglican Church announces resumption of services

The Anglican Church in Colombo today announced the resumption of services, with the Government lifting the temporary ban imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to its congregation the Church announced the resumption of services by following the strict health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Church has advised its regular worshippers to contact the Church office and confirm participation as only 50 worshippers will be allowed.

Places of worship have been allowed to resume from today (Friday 12 June) by following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health said that a maximum of only 50 people will be permitted to attend a worship at one time while maintaining social distancing.

However, if the building is unable to accommodate 50 people while maintaining social distancing then only a few people should be accommodated based on the size of the building.

The Government had said that the general health guidelines issued to control the spread of the coronavirus must be strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)