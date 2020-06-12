ADB Approves $3 Million Grant to Assist Sri Lanka’s Response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to further assist Sri Lanka in its response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan and was approved on 2 June, will fund the purchase of test kits, diagnostic reagents, personal protective equipment, and other essential medical supplies.

“ADB is strongly committed in supporting Sri Lanka at this crucial time. This grant will help the government continue its detection and containment measures in hospitals designated for treating COVID-19 patients,” said ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka Chen Chen. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a serious public health issue and will significantly impact not only Sri Lanka’s overall social well-being but also its economic development if not contained, managed, and treated in an effective and timely manner.”

In addition to this APDRF grant, ADB has supported Sri Lanka through a $1 million regional technical assistance grant and support to the private sector to purchase emergency medical supplies and complement the country’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are grateful to the Asian Development Bank for stepping in in a timely manner to provide assistance to Sri Lanka to meet the immediate expenses necessary in managing this COVID-19 emergency. This grant assistance will help provide life-saving services to the affected population,” said Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Economy, and Policy Development S.R. Attygalle.

Since February, ADB’s emergency assistance grants to its developing members have helped ensure the supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment. In April, ADB announced a $20 billion comprehensive response package to help its developing member countries address the immediate and long-term macroeconomic and health impacts of COVID-19 in the region. Visit ADB’s website to learn more about its ongoing response.

