Southern Expressway interchange linking to Rajapaksa’s hometown approved

A new interchange on the Southern Expressway linking to President Goatabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s hometown has been approved by cabinet.

“It has been identified that this interchange can increase the number of Southern Expressway users,” the Government information department said.

Cabinet approval was granted for the proposed new interchange and for using the remaining of the Southern Expressway part II for this purpose.

The last two phases of the Southern Expressway extension from Matara to Hambanthota was declared opened on February 23, enabling direct travel from Colombo to Hambantota on the expressway.

The Bedigama exit had also been constructed at the time. (Colombo Gazette)