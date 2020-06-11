Reveal, The Collection re-opens doors for guests

‘Reveal’, Serendib Leisure’s villa collection opens doors for guests ensuring a safe stay while enjoying the tropical comforts of the island nation.

From the historic city of Galle to the surfing hub, Mirissa and all the way up to the chilly hill country, Reveal homes a collection of seven boutique villas around the island.

Guests are assured a safe stay as the management has introduced its very own Safety Measures Guide , which is readily available on www.revealthecollection.com.

The safety protocols have been compiled in adherence to the guidelines set forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as local health and tourism authorities and industry associations.

The guidelines outline the safety standards covering all guest touch points, back of house operations, food preparation, housekeeping and supply chain. In addition, each villa has its own Health & Safety Team to ensure all measures are strictly followed to provide guests a safe stay.

“The Safety Measures Guide was developed to safeguard our guests and associates,” says Shantha Kurumbalapitiya, Managing Director – Serendib Leisure Management Limited. “We are working closely with the local authorities and we will continue to review and update the guidelines with new safety initiatives whilst monitoring the global pandemic situation. The implementation of these health and safety standards adds to our commitment in ensuring a safe and comfortable stay for our guests without compromising on service quality.”

Reveal, The Collection is a compilation of boutique villas offering luxurious holiday spaces around the island. Villa 700, Induruwa is a five-bedroom beachfront haven located on a secluded and pristine beach stretch ideal for a private getaway. Located in view of the scenic Koggala Lake, Tri is a contemporary sustainable luxury design boutique hotel comprising of 11 suites nestled amidst natural beauty. A charming colonial retreat, Fifty Lighthouse Street is set along the cobblestoned streets of historic Galle Fort with five quaint rooms.

Moving along the golden beach stretches of deep South, Mirissa is home to three properties; Lantern Boutique Hotel, a six-bedroom oceanfront villa with open spaces inviting tropical lifestyle, Ubuntu Beach Villas are two-standalone contemporary villas comprising of sixteen rooms seamlessly blending tropical comforts with natural elegance and The Beach House, a stylish beachfront getaway with six tastefully designed rooms. Moving away from the sunny seas and into the hill caps, Stafford Bungalow is a 130-year old refurbished planter’s bungalow set amidst a working tea plantation in Ragala, Nuwara Eliya. Designed with an old-world charm the bungalow homes four elegant bedrooms.

For reservations or inquiries call on +94 (77) 3765363, email to [email protected] or log on to www.revealthecollection.com.