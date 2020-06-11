President ready to sack Central Bank officials who fail to fall in line

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today warned that he is ready to sack Central Bank officials who fail to fall in line.

President Rajapaksa emphasized that if the officials of the Central Bank or the State Banks do not take steps to implement the guidelines formulated by the Government, he will not hesitate to remove them from their positions and continue to work with individuals who are ready to fall in line, the President’s Office said.

President Rajapaksa made these comments during a meeting with a large number of leading exporters to discuss the current steps taken by the Government to revive the economy whilst the country is returning to normalcy.

President Rajapaksa said that there is criticism in the society regarding the contribution of the public and private banking sector for the economic revival of the country.

“It can be clearly seen that the relief granted by the Government for the benefit of the public as well as for business enterprises were not passed down adequately to society. It is a matter that should be promptly addressed,” he said.

The President said that he will take decisions without fear to deviate from the conventional thinking and work methods to overcome the recession.

The President also said the Government is ready to give its fullest support to the export sector to realize its full potential through correctly identifying and rectifying prevailing grievances and obstacles faced by it.

The COVID – 19 pandemic has caused an adverse impact on every sector of the economy. With the gradual resumption of day to day activities followed by the successful mitigation of the virus, the economy is re-bounding beyond expectations, the President pointed out.

“We have very few export businesses which surpass 1 billion US dollars in foreign exchange income. Opportunities are available to expand this,” the President added.

Issues revolving the exportation of coconuts, coconut oil, coconut based products, tea, apparels, vegetables, fruits, rubber and rubber based products, Information Technology, seafood, minor crops including black pepper were discussed in depth. Export diversification was recognized as essential during the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)