Postal voting across four days from 13th July

Postal voting for the 2020 General Election will take place across four days from 13th July, the National Elections Commission said.

Accordingly postal voting will take place on the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th of July.

The National Elections Commission said the process of casting postal votes and health related guidelines will be issued in due course.

The 2020 General Election will take place on the 05th of August and health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be strictly implemented during the election. (Colombo Gazette)