Police officers involved in clash with FSP to be quarantined

The Police officers involved in the clash with members and supporters of the Frontline Socialist Party this week, are to be quarantined.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the matter had been discussed at the cabinet meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa drew attention to the Police assault on the demonstrators at the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest.

Gunawardena said that the cabinet did not condone the assault on the protesters.

However, it had been noted that the Police had reacted after being assaulted by the protesters when the Police attempted to enforce a court order against the protest.

He said that cabinet had decided that in future the Quarantine Act will be enforced and anyone taking part in such demonstrations will be sent to be quarantined for 14 days.

Gunawardena said that as the first step the Police officers involved in the clash will be quarantined.

The Police media unit confirmed that 30 Police officers involved in the incident have been sent to the Aththidiya quarantine center. (Colombo Gazette)