Ministry of Crab Colombo introduces new health and safety program

Ministry of Crab Colombo recently reopened their doors to the public, with the introduction of their new health and safety program, “KEEP CLEAN AND CRAB ON”, modelled on its iconic “KEEP CALM AND CRAB ON” slogan.

Prior to their reopening, the restaurant consulted a team of medical experts, which consisted of Dr Aseni Wickramatillake MBBS, MPH (specialist – Occupational Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene) and Dr. Changa Kurukularatne MD, FAMS (specialist – Infectious Diseases, Infection Prevention & Control, Outbreak Response), to help create the safest and cleanest possible dining and working environment for guests and staff in line with government regulations. The comprehensive health and safety guideline focuses on three pillars: safety, infection prevention and an engineering perspective, which would serve to ensure the wellbeing of all those present at the restaurant premises.

With the establishment of “KEEP CLEAN AND CRAB ON”, Ministry of Crab has trained their staff rigorously on the operational protocols and has made changes to their restaurant layout to accommodate social distancing. They have also introduced several other safety measures for guests, such as temperature checks on entering, contactless sinks, and sanitizing footbaths in line with government regulations. Among the more unique steps in the program are individual sterilized and sealed eco-friendly cutlery packs, and personal refuse bags to dispose of used crab shells, used face masks and other personal items. The restaurant is also equipped with sanitizers on every table, masks/glove stations for guest use, a designated entrance and exist, and both digital as well as disposable menus.

Commenting on “KEEP CLEAN AND CRAB ON” and welcoming guests back to Ministry of Crab, co-owner Dharshan Munidasa said, “Our priority is to keep staff, guests and the restaurant safe in accepting the new norm and moving forward”.

Reservations can be made via email at [email protected] or by phone at +94 7700 24 823.