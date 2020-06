A doctor who was arrested over the robbery of Rs 7.9 million from the Colombo National Hospital was ordered to be remanded until June 24 today.

The doctor was arrested after he stole the money by threatening staff using a fake gun on Tuesday.

The Police said the suspect had got into a three-wheeler and fled with the money.

However, Police officers nearby gave chase and managed to arrest the suspect and recovered the money. (Colombo Gazette)