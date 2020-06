The Chairman of a three-wheel association has died after being assaulted in Mirihana.

The Police said that the Chairman of the Self-Employed Professionals’ National Three-Wheeler Association, Sunil Jayawardena, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 53-year-old man had suffered critical injuries following the assault.

He was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police said that eight suspects were arrested over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)