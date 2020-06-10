Vehicle used in Moratuwa restaurant shooting incident seized

A vehicle used in a recent shooting incident targeting a restaurant in Moratuwa has been seized while the driver of the vehicle was also arrested.

The Police said that the driver was arrested in Piliyandala.

Gunmen had opened fire from inside a car at a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa, damaging the glass at the entrance, on the 29th of May and had fled the area.

The main suspect was later arrested over the incident.

A Sergeant and two Constables were also interdicted over the attack.

The three Police officers were on duty at a roadblock setup close to the restaurant at the time of the attack. (Colombo Gazette)