UNICEF helps Sri Lanka respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) supported the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services (MOH) in refurbishing COVID-19 isolation units at three specialist Hospitals in the country, as part of its on-going efforts in responding to the pandemic.

The isolation units were established at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Castle Street Hospital for Women and the Base Hospital Minuwangoda. The hospitals were identified by the Ministry of Health as part of a rapid assessment for COVID-19 patient isolation and treatment purposes.

UNICEF contributed with technical expertise and funding of nearly 5 million rupees from the Government of Japan. While the construction expertise and labour for the refurbishment was provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Speaking on this initiative, Ms. Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative, UNICEF Sri Lanka said: “It is vital that we continue to support the Government of Sri Lanka in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The setting up of the special isolation and treatment units at these hospitals is a truly a collaborative effort involving much needed assistance from the Government of Japan and the Sri Lanka Navy.”

This work involved the refurbishing of existing hospital spaces and the installation of ventilation and sound systems, adequate facilities for infection prevention and water and sanitation for health and establishing of a layout in line with social distancing requirements.