Tuition classes get go ahead with limited students

Tuition classes have been given approval to resume with limited number of students, the Government information department said.

Accordingly, tuition classes can resume from 15 June with a maximum of 100 students while maintaining social distancing.

However, if 100 students cannot be accommodated while maintaining social distancing then only a few students must be accommodated based on the size of the classroom.

The Government said that all classes must be conducted by strictly following the general health guidelines issued to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that cabinet had approved a proposal to allow tuition classes to resume.

She said that with schools set to reopen parents had been keen to ensure their children attend tuition classes.

As a result the Government decided to allow tuition classes to resume with limited number of students. (Colombo Gazette)

