Sri Lanka objects to allegations raised in Ontario Legislative Assembly

The attention of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Ottawa has been drawn to Media reports concerning the Private Member Bill 104 presented in 2019 to the Ontario Legislative Assembly, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The High Commission and the Consulate General in Toronto continue engagement in this regard with both the Federal and Provincial Authorities.

Sri Lanka’s firm protest against the blatantly false claims being made in the Bill including the grossly exaggerated number of casualties at the conclusion of the conflict in Sri Lanka and allegations of “genocide” have been conveyed.

The authorities have also been urged to consider a balanced view and not to be swayed by prejudicial viewpoints propagated by certain anti-Sri Lanka activists in Canada.

It is observed that several Sri Lanka groups and individuals in Canada have also engaged the Canadian authorities against the misrepresentations in the politically motivated Private Member Bill.

The Missions in Canada will continue to remain engaged with relevant organizations during the process. (Colombo Gazette)