Rajitha Senaratne granted bail

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 13 May and remanded, was granted bail today.

He was arrested over a press conference hosted by him prior to the Presidential election last November.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions during the former Rajapaksa regime.

Following the press conference, in December 2019, the Attorney General instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest Senaratne in connection to the incident.

Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested and remanded, was granted bail in December 2019 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

However, the Attorney General in January 2020 filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne. (Colombo Gazette)