Places of worship allowed to resume with 50 people

Places of worship have been allowed to resume from Friday 12 June by following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health said that a maximum of only 50 people will be permitted to attend a worship at one time while maintaining social distancing.

However, if the building is unable to accommodate 50 people while maintaining social distancing then only a few people should be accommodated based on the size of the building.

The Government said that the general health guidelines issued to control the spread of the coronavirus must be strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)

