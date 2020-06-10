Parliamentary election on August 5

The 2020 Parliamentary election will be held on 5th August.

The election will be held by following strict health guidelines.

National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the commission members decided unanimously to hold the election on 5th August.

The preferential numbers for the 2020 Parliamentary election have already been gazetted.

The 2020 Parliamentary election was scheduled to be held in April but was later postponed to 20 June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and has now been shifted to 5th August.

A mock election was held last weekend to test the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health ahead of the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)