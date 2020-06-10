Nations Trust Bank offers easy access to your bank statements

Nations Trust Bank achieved another “first” in the industry by introducing “Nations Online Statement Platform”.

Customers of Nations Trust Bank can now log in from anywhere at their convenience, using their registered mobile number and access their bank statements and transaction histories.

Nations Direct, the suite of digital banking services offered by Nations Trust Bank, has launched this dedicated platform that allows customers to view and download bank statements in one place for all their banking transactions.

Customers can access their account and credit card statements by accessing the bank statement platform via https://www.nationstrust.com/NTB_Statement_Viewer/WebUI/Login.aspx. By selecting the relevant account/card number and the time period, they can view, download and print their bank statements for up to the last 06 months. Logging in is a simple process using the mobile number they have registered with the bank along with the last 6 digits of their account/card number and their NIC number.

During the lockdown period, with the disruption of postal services, the Bank understood that there was a need for its customers to access their account details via e-Statements. The platform had to be streamlined, user-friendly, highly accessible but secure. Staying true to the “Nations Direct” promise of “Your World, Now Digital”, this platform was created in record time. Customers no longer need to call or visit the bank or send requests for past statements nor will they have to deal with postal delays. Many of the bank’s customers have appreciated this service at a time of restricted mobility and physical contact.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today Magazine, ably providing a host of financial products and services to a wide range of customers. Nations Trust is also the bank behind Sri Lanka's first fully-fledged digital banking experience, FriMi.