Namal condemns Police assault and calls for probe

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son and former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa today called for an investigation into the Police assault on protesters in Colombo yesterday (Tuesday).

Rajapaksa tweeted saying he condemned the assault on the protesters.

He also said that the recent behaviour of some members of the Police should not tarnish the track record of the entire Police Department and the great job done during the coronavirus.

“I strongly condemn the assault on protesters and call for it to be investigated and proper action to be taken,” he said.

The Police yesterday arrested several people who attempted to stage a protest near the US Embassy in Colombo in violation of a court order.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstration was to be staged by the Frontline Socialist Party against the death of George Floyd in the US.

However the Police arrested those who attempted to stage the protest for violating the court order issued against the protest.

The Police dragged some of the protesters and even lifted and threw some of them into trucks. (Colombo Gazette)