MAZE donates 600 socks to IDH under ‘MAZE of LOVE’ campaign

Beginning of May, Sri Lanka’s own high-quality hosiery company – MAZE, initiated the ‘MAZE of LOVE’ campaign which aimed to collectively show our gratitude towards the front-line medical teams, who are standing strong against the novel coronavirus for the betterment of our entire country.

The campaign kicked off successfully and together with the joint support of generous donors from the public, MAZE was able to donate 600 pairs of socks to the medical staff at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH).

The donation was well received by Dr Hasitha Attanayake, the director at IDH and was then distributed among male and female nurses who’ve been working round the clock to fight the virus on behalf of the entire island. Nursing Officer, Mr Dushantha Thilekeratne, who was present at the presentation ceremony said, “Socks are a mandatory component of the nursing uniform, and as of late, our nurses have been working through up to two pairs of socks a day. Especially at a time like this, it has been difficult for them to go out and spare the time & cost of having to replace their socks, and therefore, this generous donation goes a long way”.

Prabath Seneviratne, the founding director of MAZE, said at the function, “We are happy to have made this contribution as a token of our gratitude towards our healthcare workers, together with our big-hearted donors. At the beginning of this pandemic, we were not geared to do nurse socks, technically or strategically. Nurses around Sri Lanka were being tested as never before within the last few weeks and if there was something we can do to help make the time they spend on their feet more comfortable, we must.”

The initiative was met with a strong response both from local and international customers, helping MAZE achieve a 600 pairs target in just a few weeks.

“The entire process has been a learning curve for us. We learnt that nurse socks, especially good quality white stockings, are a scarce product. So much so that halfway through our programme, it was brought to our attention that the medical staff based in the Colombo East Base Hospital in Mulleriyawa also requires socks. We only hope to be able to keep contributing with the continued support from the general public, our customers and friends” added Prabath Seneviratne.

The donation platforms remain open to facilitate a new round of donations towards frontline healthcare workers at Colombo East Base Hospital in Mulleriyawa. Interested parties may head on to http://www.socks.lk/donate where you can purchase donation packs priced at Rs. 550 which consists of 3 pairs to any quantity of your choosing. You can also get in touch with the MAZE team by messaging them on WhatsApp on 0770666293, Facebook, or Instagram where donations can then be made through direct bank transfers, mobile wallets, or credit/debit cards.

