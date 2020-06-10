Government warns of threat posed by public gatherings

The Government today warned of a threat posed by public gatherings and insisted that it cannot allow such gatherings as of yet.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that while the spread of the coronavirus has been contained, some groups are attempting to hold public gatherings.

She said that public gatherings poses a greater threat of the coronavirus spreading among communities.

Wanniarachchi said that protests and demonstrations and major rallies cannot be allowed as if even one person has the virus it will spread to everyone else.

She said that medical experts have warned that if public gatherings resume there is a threat of the coronavirus spreading among the general public in the country.

The Health Minister said that holding such gatherings is a violation of the Quarantine Act and urged the public not to participate or attend such gatherings. (Colombo Gazette)