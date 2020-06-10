Germany offers assistance to rural communities in parts of Sri Lanka

German Embassy in Colombo has signed its third Micro Project of the year 2020 with Tarana Foundation, the implementing partner of the project, where several rural communities and schools located in Ampara, Anuradhapura and Jaffna districts will receive better and improved access to clean water, sanitation and hygienic requirements.

The funds distributed by the Embassy will be utilized for the construction of water tanks, tube wells and other drinking water facilities for the usage of students and school staff as well as renovation of latrines in the areas of Delft and Kayts in Jaffna district, Mihintale and Thanthirimale in Anuradhapura district, Padiyatalawa and Dehiattakandiya in Ampara district.

One of the key challenges faced by many residents in the aforementioned areas is easy accessibility to clean water and sanitation facilities. This also applies to schools in the areas. Especially during these times with the outbreak of COVID-19, which requires engaging in precautionary methods such as washing of hands regularly and maintaining physical hygiene, clean water and adequate sanitation facilities are a basic need that is of paramount importance.

The agreement of the project amounting to two million three hundred ninety three thousand Rupees was signed between German Ambassador Jörn Rohde and Ms. Suranjani Wickremeratne, President of Tarana Foundation and the Chief Project Coordinator Ms. Thusitha Senaratna. Deputy Ambassador Mr Andreas Berg was also present during the signing. (Colombo Gazette)