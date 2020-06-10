Germany and Sri Lanka sign agreement on Technical Cooperation with a grant of 11 million Euros

The Government of Federal Republic of Germany and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka signed the Technical Cooperation Agreement between the two countries on 10th of June 2020 at the Ministry of Finance in Colombo. The agreement is testimony to the long-standing relations of the two states and Germany’s successful commitment to the technical and vocational education training sector in Sri Lanka.

Within the framework of this grant, Germany aims to support the development of vocational training in Sri Lanka with up to seven million Euros, ensure the sustainable growth of the SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) sector with three million five hundred thousand Euros as well as a sum of five hundred thousand Euros that is allocated to the Study and Expert Fund which focuses on professional, organisational and process development. The “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH” will be charged with the implementation of the projects. German Ambassador Jörn Rohde expressed the hope, at the signing, that this agreement contributes to the social and economic development of the country which is a crucial element in achieving its full potential.

German Ambassador Jörn Rohde signed on behalf of the German Government while Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Policy Development Mr. S. R. Attygalle signed on behalf of Sri Lanka. Deputy Ambassador Mr Andreas Berg and GIZ country director Ms. Christiane Einfeldt also attended the event.