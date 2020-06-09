Sri Lanka Cricket hand six-month contracts to women cricketers

The Sri Lanka Cricket board offered contracts to 20 national women cricketers along with 15 emerging women players for six months, effective from 1 May.

The national players were handed contracts under four categories – A, B, C and D, while the emerging cricketers were offered a fixed monthly rate and an attendance allowance.

All the contracted players were nominated by the National Women’s Selection Committee, on the basis of their performances and availability. With senior player Shashikala Siriwardene recently retired, only skipper Chamari Athapaththu has been named in the A category.

Contracted National Women’s Players

Group A – Chamari Athapaththu

Group B – Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi De Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi

Group C – Dilani Manodara, Prasadini Weerakkody, Kavisha Dilhari

Group D – Ama Kanchana, Imalka Mendis, Inoshi Fernando, Achini Kulasooriya, Hansima Karunaratne, Madushika Meththananda, Umesha Thimashini, Sathya Sandeepani

Contracted Emerging Women’s Players