Several mobile phones discovered in Negombo prison

Several mobile phones were discovered during a raid in the Negombo prison today, the Prison’s Department said.
The Prison’s Department said that 61 mobile phones were discovered during the raid inside the prison.
The raid comes after the new Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya assumed duties.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had recently said that the use of mobile phones within prisons should be completely eradicated.
He also said that crimes operated by underworld kingpins and the drug mafia from prisons must be put to an end without delay. (Colombo Gazette)
You can explain this in one word ‘corruption’
WoW….. What a relief, Sorry Lanka’s drug menace has come an end finally. What a joke. Get a life fools. The drug mafia is out in the open, leading a cushy life thanks to the corrupt politicians including the top man. Walks around temples with the ‘Daathu Karanduwa’ on his empty head, in white attire but totally ‘Black & ignorant’ inside.