Several mobile phones discovered in Negombo prison

Several mobile phones were discovered during a raid in the Negombo prison today, the Prison’s Department said.

The Prison’s Department said that 61 mobile phones were discovered during the raid inside the prison.

The raid comes after the new Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya assumed duties.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had recently said that the use of mobile phones within prisons should be completely eradicated.

He also said that crimes operated by underworld kingpins and the drug mafia from prisons must be put to an end without delay. (Colombo Gazette)