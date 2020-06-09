More Maldivians to be evacuated from Sri Lanka

More Maldivians are to be evacuated from Sri Lanka, the Maldivian media reported today.

National carrier Maldivan has announced that repatriation flights have been scheduled to Malaysia and Sri Lanka to evacuate Maldiian nationals in both countries, the Avas news agency reported.

Maldivian said the flight flying from Colombo is scheduled for June 12 while the flights from Kuala Lampur will arrive on 15th and 17th June.

The airline said all passengers who wish to travel must arrange their own home isolation and self isolation prior to departure.

A group of Maldivians were repatriated from Sri Lanka last month as well. (Colombo Gazette)