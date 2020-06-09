‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters in Colombo arrested

The Police arrested several people who attempted to stage a protest near the US Embassy in Colombo in violation of a court order.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstration was to be staged by the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP).

A court order had been issued yesterday preventing the Frontline Socialist Party from going ahead with the protest as a result of the situation in the country with the coronavirus.

The Police said that a court order was obtained preventing the protest near the US Embassy in Colombo.

However some 100 protesters gathered in Colombo to go ahead with the protest near the embassy.

The Police dispersed the crowd and arrested at least 10 of the protesters.

Security around the US Embassy in Colombo was also tightened. (Colombo Gazette)