Validity period of all types of visas issued to foreigners in Sri Lanka extended

The validity period of all types of visas issued to foreigners in Sri Lanka has been extended.

The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration said that the validity period of all types of visas issued to all foreigners who are currently residing in Sri Lanka had been extended till 11th July 2020.

The validity period had earlier been extended till 11 June and foreigners were advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa endorsed in the passport by securing an appointment on or before 11th June 2020.

However, the Department observed that, most of the foreigners currently staying in Sri Lanka are unable to leave so far due to the closure of the airports in many countries and as the number is very high many of them are unable to secure an appointment via the above system before 11th June 2020.

Considering the aforementioned circumstances, it has been decided to extend the validity period of all types of visas for another period of 30 days with effect from 11th June 2020 to 11th July 2020 to allow all the foreigners to regularize their visas accordingly.

Therefore, foreigners are requested to proceed as advised below.

1. All the applicants are hereby advise to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa endorsed in the passport by securing an appointment via the below mentioned link on or before 11th July 2020. All the visas which expire between March 7th to July 11th 2020, will be exempted from charging overstay penalty.

https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs

2. Those who possess a due Appointment Notice are only be permitted to enter the Department.

Please note that a limited number of appointments will be given per day and the applicants should be present at the Department 15 min prior to the allocated time.

3. If you have any query in this regard, please contact our officials through following modes.

Email:

For Visit Visas:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

For Residence Visas:

[email protected]

Telephone: 0707101050 (Between 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. only)

4. Due to unavoidable circumstances, if the Government declares a curfew on the date which you have obtained the appointment, please do not visit the Department, instead please drop an email to the aforementioned email addresses attaching your “Appointment Notice”. You will be facilitated with a new appointment in due course.

5. Further, if you intend to leave the island during the aforementioned period; your journey will be also facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the Airport. (Colombo Gazette)