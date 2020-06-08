US donates safety equipment for Sri Lanka’s frontline responders to COVID-19

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina B. Teplitz handed over a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other sanitization materials to Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe (retd), Director General of the Disaster Management Centre, to contribute to Sri Lanka’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of the “All of America” approach to combating COVID-19 and will help strengthen Sri Lanka’s readiness to respond to public health emergencies.

The U.S. Department of Defense funded the donation, which includes more than 48,000 masks, safety goggles, and isolation gowns with hoods. All items were purchased in Sri Lanka in order to enhance Sri Lankan businesses as they recover from COVID-19’s economic impact.

The donation is part of U.S. support to expand the flexibility and resilience of Sri Lanka’s Disaster Response Sector. “The United States is proud to assist Sri Lanka’s frontline responders as they care for Sri Lankans suffering from Coronavirus,” “Helping to protect these healthcare workers while supporting Sri Lankan businesses and jobs is just one component of our deep friendship.” said Ambassador Teplitz.

Director General expressed his gratitude to U.S. Ambassador for the generous assistance which will enable the protection of officials who contribute to Sri Lanka’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak. The Director General further stated that, this kind of equipment is very important to strengthen Sri Lanka’s readiness to respond to public health emergencies.

In coordination with the Ministry of Defense and DMC, the donations will be distributed to the Kandy, Colombo, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Gampaha and Batticaloa districts immediately. (Colombo Gazette)