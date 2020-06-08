Tense situation during meeting between Ranil and trade unions

A tense situation arose during a meeting held between United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and UNP affiliated trade unions at the party headquarters in Pitakotte today.

The tense situation arose when Wickremesinghe was about to leave the premises.

He was surrounded by some trade union members who accused him of failing to address some of their issues.

Former UNP Parliamentarian Palitha Range Bandara intervened and called for calm.

He assured the trade union members that he would arrange a meeting between them and the UNP leader.

However, the trade union members said that there was no point and voiced their support to Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)