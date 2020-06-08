Suspect further remanded for forging President’s signature

A 37 year-old individual who was remanded till today (8 June) on charges of forging the President’s signature and letterhead, was ordered to be further remanded till 17 June.

The suspect had been identified, when he had submitted a letter recommending his re-employment bearing the President’s forged signature, to the Manager of a State Bank on 28 May.

The Manager who had invited the individual for a discussion at the Bank had inspected the letter of employment, and upon suspicion had handed over the suspect to the Colombo Fraud Investigations Bureau.

The suspect was later arrested by the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau and further interrogations by officials of the Criminal Investigations Department had revealed that he had forged the President’s signature and letter using his personal laptop.

The Police had inspected the suspect’s house in Kurunegala and had seized a laptop and pen drive used to forge the document. (Colombo Gazette)